UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,216,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $107,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 90,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

