UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,104,988 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $98,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 26,760 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $2,262,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,493 shares of company stock valued at $106,749,756 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Shares of CF stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

