UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,269 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $99,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 58.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

