UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 64,056 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of ONEOK worth $91,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

