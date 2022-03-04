UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Hanesbrands worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 478,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 131.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBI stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

