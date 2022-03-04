UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.69% of Holly Energy Partners worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $330,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $651,000.

HEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP opened at $17.14 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

