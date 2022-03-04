UBS Group AG Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.76% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $182.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.73 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

