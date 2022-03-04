UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Vontier worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

