UBS Group AG Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.54 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

