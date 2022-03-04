UBS Group AG Sells 64,832 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

