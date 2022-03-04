UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €54.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.00 ($75.28).

ETR 1COV opened at €44.80 ($50.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covestro has a 1 year low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.72.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

