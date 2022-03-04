UBS Group Upgrades Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Neutral

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.50. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYLN. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $688.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hyliion by 90.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hyliion by 494.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $6,388,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

