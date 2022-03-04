Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1,451.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.6% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,682. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

