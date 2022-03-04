Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Ultralife alerts:

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 113,021 shares of company stock valued at $565,849. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.