Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.27. 381,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,955. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $8,190,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Unilever by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.