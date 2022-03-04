Unistake Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $16,111.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.49 or 0.06562956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.56 or 1.00024561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,306,877 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

