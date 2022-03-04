United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

UIHC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -11.54%.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Branch bought 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in United Insurance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in United Insurance by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 521.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

