United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 4.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

