United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.77 and last traded at $77.70. 75,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,341,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.