uPlexa (UPX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $200,332.79 and $113.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 569.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

