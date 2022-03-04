Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.34

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 39500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

