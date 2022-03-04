Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $3.90. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 165,291 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 611,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

