Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.