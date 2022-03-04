Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 400 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

REYN stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.