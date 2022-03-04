Vabble (VAB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,116.00

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market cap of $3.43 million and $55,116.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00103305 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

