Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $21.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.25.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 609,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,177,410. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.