Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRUP opened at $85.38 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.