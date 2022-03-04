Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $186,000 in SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

NYSEMKT SLI opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.30 million and a P/E ratio of -27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

