Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $562.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.26, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,934,272. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

