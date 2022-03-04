Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

VLO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. 203,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,195. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

