Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

