Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. 3,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,955. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.04). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

