Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 1,503 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

ALLE stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.24. 53,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.01. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

