Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FedEx worth $64,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $56,211,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded down $6.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,221. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $206.31 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.