Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $52.73 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 4.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 737,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

