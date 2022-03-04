Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,717 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 501,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

