Value Partners Investments Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,754. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

