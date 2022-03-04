Value Partners Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 576.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $17.86 on Friday, hitting $596.46. 263,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $598.50 and its 200 day moving average is $554.67. The company has a market capitalization of $244.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.15.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

