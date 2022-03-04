VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $5,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $340,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $401,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.94. 1,364,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,102,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

