Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $118.00

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 1166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

