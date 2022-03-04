Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

