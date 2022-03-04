Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

VOO stock opened at $400.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

