Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Webster Bank N. A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $6.04 on Friday, hitting $394.54. 344,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,847,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.21 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

