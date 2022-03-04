Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VASO stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.15.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

