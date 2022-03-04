Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 13322557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Specifically, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,022,785 shares of company stock worth $18,527,209. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

The stock has a market cap of $580.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

