Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. 420,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,973,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

