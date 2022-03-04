Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Earnings Results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VRCA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,993. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $225.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

