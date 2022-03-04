Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Vertical Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,436,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,745. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

