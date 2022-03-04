Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $3,182.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00258237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001399 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

