Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.52. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 3,285 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).
Several brokerages have weighed in on RBOT. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
